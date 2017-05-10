Tackling NPLs requires policy mix, incentives, EBRD official says

By Stelios Orphanides

Resolving the high number of non-performing loans requires the application of best practices and the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to offer incentives to stakeholders, according to an EBRD official.

“Non-performing loans are a threat to growth even when they are fully provisioned because they waste managerial time of bankers and bank corporate managers and they render performing loans much more expensive,” Boyan Markovic, EBRD economics, policy and governance deputy director told reporters on Wednesday in Nicosia.

As a result, while the non-performing loans come as a consequence of a recession, they themselves prolong the economic downturn, Markovic added.

As part of its initiative to help reduce non-performing loans, the EBRD is focusing on three priority areas – knowledge sharing, improved transparency and increased capacity building – Markovic said.

Many stakeholders have little incentive to contribute in quickly resolving the bad loans problem, he said.

“Usually banks do not have a huge incentive because they always think that they can recover more than one might think they can,” he said. “Managers and companies don’t have an incentive because often company restructuring comes with a change in management.”

“Most importantly regulators do not have an incentive to resolve it,” he added as by taking additional measures to speed up the process they may cause another crisis. “That often leads to delays not only in our region. Think about Japan in the 2000s, Scandinavia in the 1990s”.

The EBRD official said that in order to increase transparency, each country needs its “comprehensive plan” stipulating “legal and tax issues, bankruptcy laws and principles”.

“We have noticed even in the most advanced of our countries such as Slovenia and Greece, once it comes to this unasked comprehensive non-performing loan resolution, there is a capacity shortage to deal with loads of restructuring, corporate restructuring cases and so on,” he said. “Capacity building not only for work out professionals but also for judiciary or insolvency professionals”.

The EBRD, which was established in 1991 to help transition economies after the end of the Cold War, has seen “some positive signs” in central and south eastern Europe with respect to the resolution of non-performing loans, he said.

The EBRD has operations in Eastern, South-eastern and Central Europe, the Baltics, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and South Mediterranean countries and Cyprus, where it pledged three years ago to provide up to €700m in financing. The London-based lender is owner of 5 per cent of Bank of Cyprus’s share capital and 5.4 per cent in Hellenic Bank. Both banks saw their loan portfolio rapidly deteriorate after the 2013 financial crisis with bad loans climbing to over 50 per cent of total loans. Bad loans are considered the major challenge the Cypriot economy is facing.

As of June 30, 2016, non-performing loans in economies in Central Europe and South-Eastern Europe dropped to 7.1 per cent of total loans to €52.6bn from 7.9 per cent a year before, according to a document on the EBRD’s website. On other hand, the non-performing loans ratio rose by 2.3 percentage points to 47 per cent in Cyprus, by 3.6 percentage points to 37 per cent in Greece and by 6.1 percentage points to 30.4 per cent in Ukraine to €26.9bn, €86.6bn and €14.1bn respectively.