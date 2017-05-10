Q1 trade deficit explodes on ship, aircraft import, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus’s trade deficit almost tripled in January to March to €1.3bn compared to the first quarter of 2016 on increased imports and a slump in imports as a result of the transfer of transport equipment, the statistical service said.

Total imports rose an annual 35 per cent in January to March to €1.8bn while exports dropped 34 per cent to €573m, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The figures include the import of ships and aircraft worth €255.4m in the first quarter of 2016 and €392.2m in the first quarter of this year and the export of this type of transport equipment worth €490.1m in the first three months of 2016 and €51.2m in the respective period of this year.

Total imports from European Union countries rose an annual 24 per cent to €1.1bn in the first quarter while exports dropped 64 per cent to €370m, Cystat said. Imports from third countries rose 53 per cent to €773.4m while exports rose 29 per cent to €360.7m.