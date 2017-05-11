Cyprus Business Mail
EBRD chairman says bank ready to support reunification, privatisations (Update-1)

(Adds comment in second paragraph)

By Stelios Orphanides

The chairman of the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti said that the London-based lender is “closely monitoring” reunification talks and is ready to contribute with investment if talks succeed.

“Should there be a successful conclusion to those talks, we will of course be ready to add significant investments to make that reunification a real economic success as well,” said Chakrabarti, who was addressing an audience at an event on Thursday in Nicosia during the bank’s annual general meeting.

“I am going to be meeting today my colleagues from other multinational development institutions to compare notes and agree on a coordinated approach to reunification investments. Together with the UNDP (United Nations Development Programme) work we can make a huge difference to the Cypriot economy”.

Chakrabarti said that EBRD is also ready to provide support in the privatisation of large state enterprises and reforming the island’s energy sector with advice and financing.

The commercialisation of Limassol Port was one of the greatest “success stories of the government’s reform programme,” he said and added that EBRD is ready to assist in the privatisation of state-owned telecom Cyta and the “reform and potential privatisation” of state-owned Electricity Authority of Cyprus.

One of the “key reasons” for the bank’s presence in Cyprus was to support privatisations where the bank has a “wealth of experience and expertise,” he added.

“Support for the energy sector is an area where we think EBRD assistance can be effectively utilised,” he said. “We are ready to assist with the reform of the Electricity Authority (of Cyprus), finance further sustainable energy investments, renewable power generation, energy efficiency investments and help Cyprus increase its energy security by financing the natural gas reserves in its offshore waters,” he continued.

Finance minister Harris Georgiades has said in recent months that the government is working on the preparation of a new proposal to partially privatise Cyta, after political opposition a year ago forced it to withdraw a draft bill it submitted to parliament. In 2015, the government ditched its plan to privatise the power producer following strong union resistance. The privatisation of the two corporations and Limassol port were part of Cyprus’s bailout programme aiming at generating €1.4bn to reduce government debt, currently at 107.8 per cent of the economy.

Chakrabarti said that EBRD, which has already invested €225m in Cyprus as part of a €700m pledge, has agreed to finance five photovoltaic parks that will increase installed capacity by 20 per cent.

The EBRD chairman said that 60 Cypriot small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) have benefited from credit from the bank. Minutes earlier, he signed with Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism Yiorgos Lakkotrypis an agreement to support SMEs with €2.2m over a three-year period to help them improve their competitiveness, knowhow via specialised advisory and training support.

Chakrabarti added that the bank, which acquired a 5 per cent stake in Bank of Cyprus in 2014 and a 5.4 per cent stake in Hellenic Bank, is also advising the banking sector on governance and knowhow to reduce the non-performing loan stock. “With these two investments, we basically helped close the banking sector recapitalisation chapter and we are focused now on helping local banks to re-establish their links to the international financial sector” he said. “The Bank of Cyprus since made a huge amount of progress”.

The EBRD has signed agreements with five banks in Cyprus as part of its trade financing programme, which made €100m available for local businesses to import and export goods and services, Chakrabarti said. “Indeed, our trade finance programme was so successful here in Cyprus that the country quickly became the EBRD’s third most active trade finance country of operation”.

 

  • KAITANOU

    I do not know if Limassol port privatization is a success story. It will depend to a large extent on the prices charged, the relevant Ministry in charge has not been convincing on charged prices. They should be at least no higher than before and given the argument about increased efficiency should be lower. I am not convinced we have the capability to regulate a private monopoly. An example of an unacceptable situation is the high charges for travelling at Larnaca Airport.
    The Minister involved in the Limassol Port privatization was proud of the income that would be generated from this privatization but I believe he missed the point. Charges should not be higher than before privatization, lower if anything, and the income should be just enough to cover the cost of regulation. This would be the best for the economy as a whole. In the case of the airport high charges per passenger may provide income to the government but at the cost of perhaps discouraging tourism. We are an expensive destination anyway.

    • Caulkhead

      The problem is you will never know what was charged before. If they have managed to eliminate the backhanders but at the same time the prices charged have gone up and the port is more efficient, it does not necessarily mean the price of using the port has increased.

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Did no one tell this clown Chakrabarti that Cyprus doesn’t do privatisations, and those that are forced on us will be thoroughly cocked up.