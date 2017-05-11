NPLs drop in January as 90+ loans rise, CBC says

By Stelios Orphanides

The value of non-performing loans in the Cypriot banking system dropped by €176.3m in January compared with December to €23.7bn, the lowest since the end of 2014, the Central Bank of Cyprus said.

The monthly reduction of bad loans in January was mainly on a €152.6m drop of corporate non-performing loans to €11bn, the central bank said in a statement on its website. The bulk of corporate non-performing loan drop concerned credit to small and medium size enterprises. Household non-performing loans fell by merely €6.1m to €12.1bn.

Total credit fell in January by €392.3m in a month to €50.1bn, the central bank said. The amount of 90 days past due loans rose in January by €186m to €17.6bn.

The non-performing loan ratio in the system was 47.2 per cent in January, while the share of cured restructured loans was 72.4 per cent, the bank supervisor said. The amount of restructured loans dropped by €68.2m to €13.4bn.

Since December 2014, when the central bank introduced the current methodology for defining non-performing loans which includes a minimum 12-month probation period for restructured loans, total non-performing loans fell by almost €3.7bn while total credit decreased by €7.1bn.