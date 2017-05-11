Laiki sells 21.5m BOC shares at €3.05

By Stelios Orphanides

The Cyprus Popular Bank, widely known as Laiki, said that it sold on Thursday half of its stake in Bank of Cyprus to undisclosed buyers at a price of €3.05 per share generating €65m in revenue to be distributed to depositors and creditors of the failed lender.

“The Cyprus Popular Bank Public Co Ltd. has successfully completed the sale of 21,467,720 existing ordinary shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC, representing approximately 4.8 per cent of the company’s share capital,” Laiki said in an emailed statement.

The share of Bank of Cyprus closed on Wednesday at €3.24 which is 0.5 per cent higher compared to the day before. As part of the terms of Cyprus’s bailout agreement, Bank of Cyprus absorbed the operations of Laiki which in return received an 18 per cent stake. The latter was diluted in Bank of Cyprus’s 2014 capital increase to 9.6 per cent.

Cleovoulos Alexandrou, Laiki’s special administrator, mandated the London branch of Germany’s Deutsche Bank and HSBC Bank as global coordinators for the sale, Laiki said. The administrator was the approval of the Resolution Authority, comprised by the board of directors of the Central Bank of Cyprus.

“Following the transaction, Cyprus Popular Bank retains a shareholding of approximately 4.8 per cent of the share capital of the company,” Laiki said. “In relation to its remaining shareholding, Cyprus Popular Bank has undertaken that, without the prior written consent of the global coordinators and subject to certain customary exceptions, they will not dispose of any further existing ordinary shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings for a period of 180 days following completion of the sale”.

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the special administrator of Laiki has received interest from investors to dispose the bank’s operations in Malta, after the rejection of an offer submitted by Lombard Bank last month.

“There are other investors who fulfil qualitative and quantitative criteria,” the source said and added that Laiki is already preparing necessary documents for the sale of Greece’s IBG.