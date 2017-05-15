Bank of Cyprus to sell restructured NPLs to other bank

By Stelios Orphanides

Bank of Cyprus has agreed to sell a small number of restructured non-performing loans of developers and construction companies to a smaller undisclosed lender, Politis reported on Monday.

The bank which will be the first so test the 2015 legislation that allows the sale of loans to third parties, is already informing borrowers about its intention, Politis reported without citing its source.

The completion of this type of transactions which implies a reduction of both the bank’s non-performing loans, seen at €11bn in December, overall loans and provisions, a cash inflow and no book loss as the sale will be completed at the loans’ book value, will unleash resources that can be employed to carry out additional restructurings, Politis reported without saying how it got the information. As per legislation, the introduction of which was part of Cyprus’s adjustment programme, borrowers and guarantors have the right to buy a loan after submitting an offer 45 days after the bank’s intention becomes public in the press and the government gazette.