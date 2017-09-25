Outcome of German elections unlikely to upset euro area, economist says

By Stelios Orphanides

The outcome of the federal elections in Germany on Sunday will not affect the integration processes in the European Union and efforts to further strengthen the monetary union, including efforts to form a fiscal union, an economist said.

As incumbent chancellor Angela Merkel will continue ruling for a fourth term, “we should not expect to see something different,” even as conservative finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble may have to give up the office he is holding since 2009, said Andreas Assiotis who heads Hellenic Bank’s economic research division in a telephone interview on Monday.

Assiotis added that since the outcome of the elections, which meant heavy losses for Merkel’s ruling party CDU and her coalition partner SPD, is not expected to cause major policy changes, “the status quo remains unchanged”.

“We are not going to see a wave of populism affecting Europe,” he said in reference to the “increased” but not materialised risks in recent elections elsewhere in EU countries such as in France and Netherlands, in which the leaders of the far right were defeated.

“The only negative element in these elections was that the AfD managed to get into the parliament,” said Assiotis. “But this can in no way change something”.

Merkel’s Christian-Democrats saw its total share of votes shrink to 32.9 per cent after losing 8.6 percentage points, while their coalition partners SPD had their worst result following the Second World War, after getting only 20.5 per cent and losing one in five voters. The Greens and the Liberals (FDP) which made gains and saw their share in votes rise to 8.9 per cent and 10.7 per cent respectively, are likely to enter a Jamaica coalition with CDU. A Jamaica coalition is named in reference to the island nation’s flag which contains black, the colour of conservative CDU, yellow, the colour of the pro-business FDP and green, the colour of the environmentalists.

The anti-immigrant AfD which favours Germany ditching the euro and returning to the Deutsch Mark, got 12.6 per cent of the vote, 7.9 percentage points more compared to the 2013 elections while the far-left Die Linke got 9.1 per cent compared to 8.6 per cent four years ago.