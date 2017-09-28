Cyprus Business Mail
Thursday, 28th September, 2017
Monthly employee earnings rise 0.3% in Q2 to €1,798

By Stelios Orphanides

Average monthly employee monthly earnings rose an annual 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of the year to €1,798, the statistical service said.

Compared to January to March, average earnings per employee remained unchanged in the second quarter at a seasonally adjusted €1,882, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Male employees saw their average monthly earnings drop marginally in the second quarter to 1,949 compared to April to July last year and drop 0.1 per cent compared to the quarter before to a seasonally adjusted €2,027, Cystat said. In the case of female employees, average monthly earnings rose an annual 0.3 per cent to €1,620 and a quarterly 0.1 per cent to a seasonally adjusted €1,711 respectively.

The figures are based on Social Insurance Fund data, as reported by employers and do not apply to house maids.

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

  • redstorm

    i don’t know anybody earning €1,798, the normal wage wherever you go is
    850 and lucky if you get that much,,,,,,

    • Terryw45

      If you take Civil Serpents out of the equation, we get closer to your figures.

    • Didier Ouzaid

      It’s an average, not a median. If you take most public servants and many of the financial (and associated) services, it shoots up.

    • Colin Evans

      Surely it is not possible to even exist, let alone live, on that amount.

      • Mommy-O

        It is very hard and that is why young people are still living at home with the parents.

  • Vaso

    Surely this is not private sector workers!

  • kimberworth

    What would be better but no chance of it happening is if they showed the same statistics but broke it down to private and government average, there are plenty here working for 3.50 euro or less per hour, in fact i know of one shop that pays 2.50euro per hour, the uk is the same with the city big earners the so called average wage is a myth.

    • Didier Ouzaid

      Median salaries would help paint a better picture.

  • Mommy-O

    With the average being 850 per month for private sector workers, imagine what government workers salaries are.