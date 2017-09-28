Monthly employee earnings rise 0.3% in Q2 to €1,798

By Stelios Orphanides

Average monthly employee monthly earnings rose an annual 0.3 per cent in the second quarter of the year to €1,798, the statistical service said.

Compared to January to March, average earnings per employee remained unchanged in the second quarter at a seasonally adjusted €1,882, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Male employees saw their average monthly earnings drop marginally in the second quarter to 1,949 compared to April to July last year and drop 0.1 per cent compared to the quarter before to a seasonally adjusted €2,027, Cystat said. In the case of female employees, average monthly earnings rose an annual 0.3 per cent to €1,620 and a quarterly 0.1 per cent to a seasonally adjusted €1,711 respectively.

The figures are based on Social Insurance Fund data, as reported by employers and do not apply to house maids.