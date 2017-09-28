Judge orders Browder’s application to be served to AG

By Stelios Orphanides

The Nicosia district court ordered that the application of an emergency injunction filed by Hermitage Capital founder William Browder should be served to Attorney General Costas Clerides, a lawyer said.

The judge set the hearing for October 4, lawyer Christos Pourgourides who represents Browder said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Browder, the investor-turned-activist, resorted to Cypriot justice to in an attempt to have the judicial cooperation between Cyprus and Russia in what he describes as political motivated proceedings against him and his associate Ivan Cherkasov. The application for an order came after Cypriot authorities sent a questionnaire to a law firm which represented Browder until two years ago requesting information about transactions involving subsidiaries of Hermitage.

Browder was successful in swaying the US Congress in passing the Magnitsky Act, a law barring human rights offenders from vising the US and using the US financial system. The law was named after Sergei Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer who paid with his life after exposing a $230m tax fraud eight years ago. The persons he accused of the theft arrested Magnitsky and left him to die in a Russian prison without access to medical treatment.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, an intragovernmental body tasked with monitoring and reporting on the human rights situation in member states, asked European governments four years ago to follow the US example and adopt similar measures. Interpol refuses to cooperate in matters related to Browder with Russia, which anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International ranked 131 among 169 countries worldwide.

The court held a second hearing on Thursday after an initial examination of the application on Monday.