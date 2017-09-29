Revenue from tourism up 5.8% in July, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

Revenue from tourism rose an annual 5.8 per cent to all-time high of €425.7m in July when arrivals rose 10 per cent, the statistical service said on Friday.

In the first seven months of the year, total revenue rose 15 per cent to €1.4bn, also an all-time high, compared to the same period last year, Cystat said in a statement on its website.

Average spending per person dropped in July 3.9 per cent to €801.63 compared to July last year, Cystat said. This drop was mainly on a 5.9 per cent reduction in average spending per person per day to €80.97, which was partly offset by an increase in the average length of stay by 0.2 days to 9.9 days.

British tourists reduced their average spending 4.2 per cent to €883.70 in July and those from Russia reduced their spending 5.8 per cent to €812.43. Visitors from Israel spent €711.39 during their entire stay which is 6.2 per cent more compared to July 2016, Cystat said.

Britons, facing uncertainty over their decision to exit the European Union, cut back their spending per day on average by 4.2 per cent to €81.82 in July compared to a year before, while Russians reduced their daily allowance during their Cyprus holiday 16 per cent to €78.88, Cystat said. Israelis spent €129.34 or 3.5 per cent less per day in July.

Directly or indirectly, tourism accounts for a quarter of Cyprus’s economy, forecast to expand 3.6 per cent this year.