Joint Cyprus-Russia committee to explore ways to strengthen cooperation

By Stelios Orphanides

The Ministry of Finance said that the Cyprus-Russia intergovernmental committee will convene on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation.

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades will head the Cypriot delegation while Alexey V. Gruzdev, Russia’s Deputy Minister for Economic Development, will lead the Russian side, the finance ministry said in an emailed statement on Monday. The Russian delegation arrived in Cyprus on Monday.

The two delegations are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 12:15 pm at the finance ministry to exchange information about the state of the economy of the two countries and potential areas of bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of commerce and tourism, the finance ministry said.

The two sides will also discuss “the possibilities of further developing intergovernmental cooperation in areas of common interest and subsequently a protocol for cooperation will be signed,” the ministry said.

President Nicos Anastasiades is scheduled to visit Moscow later this month. Russia is Cyprus’s second largest source of incoming tourism. Russian businessmen and entities are a major source of income for Cyprus’s business services sector, including accounting and law firms.