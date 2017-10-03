Property transactions up 8% in September

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of property transactions rose 8 per cent in September, to 602, compared to the respective month of 2016, the land registry said.

The increase reflected a rise in sales in Paphos and Famagusta where the number of properties that changed owners rose an annual 17 per cent, to 148, and 78 per cent, to 57, the department said in a statement on its website. The number of property transactions in Nicosia rose 7 per cent, to 87, and in Limassol 4 per cent to, 203.

In Larnaca, property transactions dropped 12 per cent, to 107, the department said.

The number of property transactions in the first nine months of the year rose 19 per cent, to 5,523 compared to the respective period last year, the land department said. The above figures include debt-to-asset swap deals struck as part of loan restructurings.