Company registrations up 1.4% in September

The number of company registrations rose 1.4 per cent last month, to 1,149, compared to September 2016, the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver said.

In the first nine months of the year, the total number of company registrations, deemed an indicator of the performance of the business services sector, rose marginally, to 9,815, compared to the respective period last year, the department said.

The number of applications for company names rose an annual 5.7 per cent in September, to 2,485, while in the first nine months of the year they rose 3.3 per cent to, 20,545.

The number of certified documents issued rose an annual 5.4 per cent last month to 27,726, and 4.1 per cent, to 236,875 in January to September, the department said. The submission of other documents rose 3 per cent, to 10,956, and 3.2 per cent in the first three quarters of the year, to 96,928.