Cyprus Business Mail
Tuesday, 10th October, 2017
You are at:»»Saloon registrations up 18% in September, Cystat said

Saloon registrations up 18% in September, Cystat said

4
By on ECONOMY

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of saloon registrations rose 18 per cent in September to 3,800 compared to the respective month of 2016, the statistical service said.

The increase in saloon registrations last month was on a 28 per cent annual rise in the case of second-hand cars to 2,443 – the highest since July 2009 – which more than offset a 0.5 per cent drop in brand new private car registrations to 1,357, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

In January to September, the number of saloon car registrations rose 29 per cent to 32,833 compared to a year before, Cystat said. New car registrations rose 7 per cent to 13,803 and second-hand registrations rose 53 per cent to 19,030.

Print FriendlyPrint Friendly
Share.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

Related Posts

  • almostbroke

    Where is the money coming from to purchase new cars ?

    • Alexander Reuterswärd

      might be that the governmenmt bought a new fleet of cars for some department, or EAC, or CYTA 😉 I have a feeling its taxpayers money being used 😉

    • jobanana

      Loans of course, that will never be paid back!

  • sweet_hooligan

    There are way too many cars in Cyprus. This idiotic mentality of having 4 cars in a family of 3 leads to congestion problems, pollution and contributes to how lazy everyone is on this island.

    Government needs to step up their scheme of removing old cars off the roads and encourage using other transportation methods.