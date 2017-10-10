Saloon registrations up 18% in September, Cystat said

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of saloon registrations rose 18 per cent in September to 3,800 compared to the respective month of 2016, the statistical service said.

The increase in saloon registrations last month was on a 28 per cent annual rise in the case of second-hand cars to 2,443 – the highest since July 2009 – which more than offset a 0.5 per cent drop in brand new private car registrations to 1,357, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

In January to September, the number of saloon car registrations rose 29 per cent to 32,833 compared to a year before, Cystat said. New car registrations rose 7 per cent to 13,803 and second-hand registrations rose 53 per cent to 19,030.