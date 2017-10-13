Number of government workers up 5.3% in September

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of government-employed workers rose in September rose 5.3 per cent to 50,451 compared to the respective month of 2016, the statistical service said.

The increase was mainly on an increase in new hires of professional soldiers at the army whose number more than doubled to 4,711 last month compared to a year before, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday. The overall number of persons employed in security forces rose 24 per cent to 12,009.

As a result, the total number of casual workers rose in September an annual 28 per cent to 14,626 while that of permanent staff dropped 1.8 per cent to 36,825, Cystat said.

The number of workers in the civil service declined an annual 0.6 per cent to 17,082, broken down to 11,632 permanent and 5,450 casual staffers, Cystat said. The number of staffers employed in public education rose 3.7 per cent to 12,664 mainly on a 30 per cent increase in casual workers to 2,589.