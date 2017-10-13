Co-op chairman Taoushanis steps down, succeeded by Hadjinicola

By Stelios Orphanides

The state-owned Cyprus Cooperative Bank said Takis Taoushanis stepped down as board chairman and that it had appointed George Hadjinicola as his successor.

The unanimous decision to appoint Hadjinicola was taken at an extraordinary general meeting, the second largest Cypriot lender said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The new chairman was appointed member of the board in November 2013 and was until today chairman of the risk management committee after also serving on the audit, nominations and non-performing loans committees, the bank said.

Hadjinicola is a holder of a Phd title in business administration and of a post-graduate degree in statistics and computer engineering and also has a degree in electric engineering, all obtained at the University of Southern California, the bank said. He also teaches business administration at the University of Cyprus after having taught at academic institutions in Greece, the US and Bahrain.