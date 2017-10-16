Harris expects public debt to drop below 100% of GDP within weeks

By Stelios Orphanides

Finance minister Harris Georgiades said that Cyprus’s public debt which stood at 107.8 per cent of economic output last year will fall below the 100 per cent mark within weeks, proving wrong a recent forecast of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported on Monday.

“That’s a goal that we will more than achieve not in two years but in two weeks,” he told members of the Parliament’s finance committee on Monday marking the beginning of the debate on the government’s 2018 budget according to CNA. “The year is expected to end with public debt ranging between 98 per cent and 99 per cent of GDP”.

The minister said that thanks to fiscal consolidation and recent reforms, today’s economic recovery is no longer accompanied by two major distortions which marked the pre-crisis period.

“Hence, pre-crisis growth rates had been characterised as unsustainable,” he said.

The Cypriot economy which emerged from a prolonged recession in 2015 and expanded 3 per cent last year, is expected to grow 3.6 per cent in 2017 before growth slows down to a forecast 3 per cent next year.

The better than expected performance of the economy helped generate last year a fiscal surplus of 0.4 per cent of economic output. Next year’s budget, as approved by the cabinet more than a month ago, aims at generating a surplus of 1 per cent.

The minister said that recover is real as it was not increased by an increase in spending.

“Value added tax revenue are considerably higher with the tax rate unchanged, social insurance contributions confirm a gradual but considerable recovery of the real economy but the most important improvement in the real economy have generated additional revenue which more than offset this year’s tax breaks such as the extraordinary contribution of workers of €80m,” he said.