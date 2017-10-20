Christodoulides says Browder’s case unrelated to ties to Russia

By Stelios Orphanides

Government spokesman Nikos Christodoulides said that Bill Browder’s application at a Cypriot court challenging Cyprus’s legal cooperation with Russia in a case against him is unrelated to Nicosia’s relations to Moscow.

Christodoulides who was commenting in an interview to state radio CyBC on Friday, a week after Russia’s ambassador to Nicosia sparked a controversy with comments about the case of the founder of Hermitage Capital, said that “it is an issue concerning the rule of law in the Republic of Cyprus, how the Republic of Cyprus operates in particular in relation to obligations stemming from its participation in international and European organisations”.

The spokesman added that there is no issue with President Nicos Anastasiades’s visit to Moscow which begins on Sunday “which in turn is an important development when one takes into account that the President of the Republic has been invited by the Russian president, will be accompanied by the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance and Transport”.

Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy said on Oct. 13 that Cyprus’s ties with Russia had suffered after the Cypriot government decided to temporarily freeze cooperation with Russia in the latter’s case against Browder and his associate Ivan Cherkasov. The investor-turned-activist applied to the Nicosia District Court seeking the issue of an emergency injunction terminating the cooperation in accordance to the practice of other European countries, the US and Canada.

Western countries regard Russia’s investigation against Browder as politically motivated after the entrepreneur launched a global campaign for justice for lawyer and accountant Sergei Magnitsky who died in a Russian prison eight years ago tortured and deprived access to medical care. After Magnitsky exposed a $230m (€194.4m) tax theft, the policemen he implicated arrested.

During Anastasiades’s stay in Russia, which is one of Cyprus most important commercial partners, the two sides are expected to sign certain “very important agreements” which aim at strengthening bilateral ties at all levels, the spokesperson continued. He added that the two governments are expected to issue a joint communiqué on the occasion of the president’s trip to Moscow where Anastasiades is expected to meet with Vladimir Putting and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Anastasiades, the government spokesman said will also meet with entrepreneurs in an attempt to attract investment.