Cystat revises 2016 fiscal surplus upwards to 0.5% of GDP

By Stelios Orphanides

The government generated a fiscal surplus of €82.5m, or 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), last year, against a 1.2 per cent deficit in 2015, the statistical service said citing revised figures.

Total government spending rose last year 1.6 per cent to over €7bn while total expenditure dropped 2.5 per cent to €6.9bn, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday.

In April, Cystat said that last year’s fiscal surplus was €64.4m, or 0.4 per cent of economic output.

The government aims at generating next year a fiscal surplus of 1 per cent of gross domestic product.