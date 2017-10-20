Cystat revises 2016 fiscal surplus upwards to 0.5% of GDP

Cyprus Business Mail
By Stelios Orphanides

The government generated a fiscal surplus of €82.5m, or 0.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), last year, against a 1.2 per cent deficit in 2015, the statistical service said citing revised figures.

Total government spending rose last year 1.6 per cent to over €7bn while total expenditure dropped 2.5 per cent to €6.9bn, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday.

In April, Cystat said that last year’s fiscal surplus was €64.4m, or 0.4 per cent of economic output.

The government aims at generating next year a fiscal surplus of 1 per cent of gross domestic product.

  • AnalogMind

    The cypriot GDP used to be 28 Billion and is now close to 20. Almost a 30% drop. And we are now celebrating that in 2016 we experienced a 0.5% suplus based on a 30% reduced GDP?