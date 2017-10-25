Turnover value in retail trade up 4.2% in August, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The of value of turnover in retail trade rose in August a preliminary 4.2 per cent compared to the respective month of 2016, the statistical service said.

In January to August, the value of turnover in retail rose an annual 4.9 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The data exclude the sale of motor vehicles.

In terms of volume, the turnover in the retail trade rose an annual 6.8 per cent in August and 5 per cent in the first eight months of the year, Cystat said.