By Stelios Orphanides

The government held at the Central Bank of Cyprus more than €1.4bn in deposits at the end of September, the bank supervisor said.

The government’s debt to the central bank, the (partial) repayment of which Finance Minister Harris Georgiades announced nine days ago, stood at the end of last month at over €1.1bn, the central bank said in its September balance sheet on its website on Wednesday.