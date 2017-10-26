Cyprus Business Mail
Thursday, 26th October, 2017
BOC sets up asset management company

3
By Stelios Orphanides

Bank of Cyprus, the island’s largest lender, said it obtained approval to set up an asset management company

The new subsidiary, under the name BoC Asset Management Ltd and fully owned by the bank, already received the approval of the European Central Bank and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, the lender said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

“BOCAM will offer a wide range of investment products and services to private and institutional investors,” said the bank. “It will mainly assist as manager and custodian of mutual funds that will cover existing and future investment needs of customers in Cyprus”.

In addition, BOCAM will assist in managing alternative investment funds, advising in institutional investor management and providing fund hosting services, the bank said.

  • Attila

    Would anyone trust them with managing a whelk store, never mind assets. Stockpiling for Great Bank Robbery II – due anytime soon

  • Didier Ouzaid

    Any high yield fixed income or other distressed debt in their offering? I hear Cypriots are quite fond of those.

  • Philippos

    An anagram of “Boka Haram”? (BOCAM), sounds a bit like the Fiat Triumph with the “Rust” – later changed to “Panda”. Probably the most boring marketing in the world (Apol to Carlsberg) and doubtless the most boring service as well.