By Stelios Orphanides

The island generated a €321m current account surplus in July to September against a €405.9m surplus in the respective quarter of 2016 and a €7.4m deficit in the quarter before, the Central Bank of Cyprus said.

“The international investment position of Cyprus in the third quarter of 2017 improved, reaching a net liability position of €22.7bn, compared with €23.6bn the previous quarter,” the central bank said on Friday in a statement on its website.

The island’s external debt in the third quarter of the year was €107.3bn, down from €108.8bn in April to June, the bank supervisor said.