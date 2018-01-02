Employees’ average monthly earnings down 0.1% in Q3

By Stelios Orphanides

The average monthly earnings of employees fell an annual 0.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 to €1,747 and to a seasonally adjusted €1,878, the statistical service said.

The overall drop in average earnings affected male workers who saw their monthly earnings fall in July to September 0.6 per cent to €1,876 and 0.2 per cent to a seasonally adjusted €2,018 compared to the respective period in 2016, Cystat said in a statement on its website.

The average monthly earnings of female workers rose 0.3 per cent to €1,594 in the third quarter of last year compared to the respective period in 2016, Cystat said. Their seasonally adjusted monthly earnings rose marginally to €1,712.

The average monthly earnings in the third quarter had peaked in 2012 to €1,859.