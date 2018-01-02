Cyprus Business Mail
Wednesday, 3rd January, 2018
You are at:»»Employees’ average monthly earnings down 0.1% in Q3

Employees’ average monthly earnings down 0.1% in Q3

1
By on ECONOMY

By Stelios Orphanides

The average monthly earnings of employees fell an annual 0.1 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 to €1,747 and to a seasonally adjusted €1,878, the statistical service said.

The overall drop in average earnings affected male workers who saw their monthly earnings fall in July to September 0.6 per cent to €1,876 and 0.2 per cent to a seasonally adjusted €2,018 compared to the respective period in 2016, Cystat said in a statement on its website.

The average monthly earnings of female workers rose 0.3 per cent to €1,594 in the third quarter of last year compared to the respective period in 2016, Cystat said. Their seasonally adjusted monthly earnings rose marginally to €1,712.

The average monthly earnings in the third quarter had peaked in 2012 to €1,859.

Print FriendlyPrint Friendly
Share.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

Related Posts

  • alexander reutersward

    consider that public servants had an increase in salary, so the declining salaries is in the private sector that pays the public servants.

    makes me wonder how much longer the private sector will accept this.