Cyprus Business Mail
Thursday, 4th January, 2018
You are at:»»Co-op unconvinced of ombudsman ruling relieving guarantor

Co-op unconvinced of ombudsman ruling relieving guarantor

8
By on BUSINESS, FEATURED

By Stelios Orphanides

Nicholas Hadjiyiannis, chief executive officer of the state-owned Cyprus Cooperative Bank, said on Wednesday that the lender has strong reservations about the recent non-binding ruling of the financial ombudsman which exonerated a guarantor from her obligations.

“We have to be prudent with respect to the rights and obligations of borrowers,” said Hadjiyiannis in a telephone interview.

On December 27, ombudsman Pavlos Ioannou, whose office is tasked with mediating in disputes between borrowers and banks, said that the retroactive provisions of a 2015 law allowed the release of a woman who guaranteed a CYP25,000 (€42,712) loan 26 years ago from her obligations.

Ioannou said that the bank had failed to inform the guarantor that the loan was not performing over the years and after the borrower died, it increased to €365,000. He added that if the bank rejected the ruling, it would have to resort to a court.

“We are going to consider the decision, but we are saddened that these (procedures) are carried out via correspondence and letters leaking (to the press) without facts,” Hadjiyiannis added without elaborating. As a result, he said it would be premature to discuss a probable impact of the ruling on the bank’s earnings and capital.

The decision was first reported by the weekly newspaper Simerini on December 24. The newspaper published part of the ruling concerning the woman, one among five guarantors of the loan. In its ruling the ombudsman’s office applied a provision of the relevant legislation which makes informing the guarantor an obligation for a bank after a loan is in arrears for at least three months or the borrower fails to fulfil any other promise.

The bank is currently working on its listing at the Cyprus Stock Exchange as part of its strategy to attract strategic and institutional investor equity with the gradual issue of shares and so reduce the government’s shareholding to below 25 per cent from currently over 99 per cent.

It was compelled to return €111m to overcharged borrowers after a March 2016 decision of the ombudsman. The co-op, which merged last year with 18 regional co-operative banks it administered, is struggling with a mountain of €6.4bn of non-performing loans, making out more than half of its loan portfolio. The 18 co-operative banks were in turn the ultimate result of successive mergers of hundreds of independent co-operative banks operating in almost every village of Cyprus.

The government recapitalised the co-operative banking sector with €1.5bn in 2014 and a further €175m in 2015.

“The co-op should be the last to blame for being unfair towards our customers,” said Hadjiyiannis adding that “determining policies through publicity is detrimental”.

In the Simerini story, Ioannou said that an unspecified administrator of one unnamed village co-operative bank repeatedly asked patrons of the coffeeshop next door to guarantee loans.

“The number of guarantors involved in co-op loans is huge and the extremely negative socioeconomic consequences of this situation are maximised as a result of the easiness these guarantors can become principal debtors following a court decision via the arbitration procedure applied by the co-op,” Ioannou was quoted as saying.

The Cyprus Business Mail understands that the decision on what action the Cyprus Cooperative Bank will take is not high on the agenda of the bank’s management.

Print FriendlyPrint Friendly
Share.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

Related Posts

  • Barry White

    A first entry into the most hilarious and disingenuous quote of 2018 competition from the Coop.

    “We have to be prudent with respect to the rights and obligations of borrowers,” said Hadjiyiannis in a telephone interview.”

  • Bob Ellis

    I wonder why our banking sector is collapsing ? How many €365,000 loans can you write off before you become insolvent ?

  • Copernicus

    The simple truth is that the Co Op prior to 2013 NEVER looked at the ability to repay a loan. Banking in the villages was based on personal guarantees and the real question is who should have regulated the lending practices of the co ops all those years when anybody could get alone with 5 guarantors. The CEO is right in suggesting that there should not be policy decided by the Financial Ombudsman without checking each case on its merit. The risk is that a lot of borrowers of the Co op wilt pay pig that government will bail them out. The legacy problem is very serious as it affects thousands of guarantors who gave their consent but did not really appreciate that if the borrower walks away they are liable.
    The Co Op has to go all the way and chase the borrower with legal action, bankrupt if they have to and then resort to the guarantors and then may have to take big hair cuts. It is a mess but this is what you get when the co op was run by the wrong people and the governments and regulators did nothing for the vote it would cost. One reaps what he sowed and the government may have to foot the bill!

  • Mist

    25,000CYP was a shed load of money 26 years ago. Why did the bank fail to go after the estate? Does the family now think its home clear? The relationship of the bank to the person who borrowed the money?

  • dave

    ‘ but did not really appreciate that if the borrower walks away they are liable.’

    Que?

    • I’ve just realised many non performing loans are also guarantors for others, what could possibly go wrong ?

  • “informing the guarantor an obligation for a bank”

    “The bank is currently working on its listing at the Cyprus Stock Exchange as part of its strategy to attract strategic and institutional investor”

    LOL

  • costaskarseras

    The problems the borrowers and guarantors are facing today are unusual owing to the worldwide economic crisis. The responsibility lies squarely with the EU, in Britain the Thatcher’s policies and the US governments that let loose the ever-hungry beast, the neoliberal policies and removed any safeguards to curtail the bank excesses. Despite the free range the banks were granted they went beyond the pale and were found guilty of criminal dealings. For instance in the UK RBS, staff could boost their bonuses by finding firms which could be squeezed in what it called a “dash for cash” and deliberately caused small businesses to fail and people to lose even their homes.