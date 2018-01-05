Cyprus Business Mail
Friday, 5th January, 2018
Civil servants to be compensated for inflation this year

By on ECONOMY, FEATURED

By Stelios Orphanides

Civil servants will get this year a 0.28 per cent pay rise as partial compensation for purchasing power lost to inflation in addition to incremental pay rises, the finance ministry said.

The pay rise is equal to half of last year’s inflation rate, excluding the impact of excise taxes, which ended at 0.56 per cent, the finance ministry said in a statement on its website. Last year’s headline inflation rate was 0.5 per cent. A year ago, finance minister Harris Georgiades and civil servants’ union Pasydy agreed that public sector workers will get no general pay rises in 2017 and 2018, excluding incremental pay rises resulting from seniority and wage indexation.

The government overhauled wage indexation to inflation, also called cost of living allowance or COLA, as part of the adjustment programme agreed with international creditors in 2013. Under the terms of the bailout agreement, the government suspended wage indexation until 2016.

This will be the first time in five years that civil servants have been compensated for loss of purchasing power to inflation as the economy, which entered a three-year recession in 2012, also experienced negative inflation rates in 2013 to 2016, exacerbated by the 2014 oil price plunge.

As a result, while the wage indexation was officially restored last year, given that the inflation rate in 2016, excluding the impact of excise taxes, was minus 1.51 per cent, public sector workers received no nominal compensation.

A disagreement between the previous government under communist President Demetris Christofias regarding wage indexation, kept negotiations in abeyance for several months after Cyprus requested a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Stability Mechanism.

In a speech in Pissouri on October 13, 2012, less than five months before he left office, Christofias vowed to “take it to the streets with workers” to defend the wage indexation and the 13th salary, paid to workers in December.

The finance ministry said in October that it expects an inflation rate of 1 per cent this year.

  • divadi bear

    If one takes-in all the Perks Civil Servants get, a rise in salary, no matter how small, is shameful !!
    The people who need an increase are todays Old Age Pensioners. They worked hard throughout their lives and most don’t get enough pension to live on !!

  • SuzieQ

    Once again, a picture of the fat toad (albeit a small photo) has spoiled my day. Exactly how many civil servants “working” and retired do we,the taxpayers, support at the moment?

    • UandP

      so there are around 600k of Cypriots of working age on this island, at least half of them are present or ex government employees, that are getting hefty paychecks and driving cars, that we pay for…. do the math

      • SuzieQ

        Frightening.

  • Douglas

    They work their socks off while drinking Cyprus Coffee,Frappe,chatting on mobile and smoking,the customers can be a bit of an inconvenience when asking questions though, they deserve their pay rise for their endeavors and dedication to duty 🙂