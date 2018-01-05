Q3 construction output up 13%, Cystat says

By Stelios Orphanides

The output of the construction sector rose 13 per cent in the third quarter of 2017 compared with the respective period of the year before as producer prices continue to rise, the statistical service said.

The output in buildings rose an annual 13 per cent in July to September while that of civil engineer projects rose 14 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday.

In a separate statement, Cystat said that output prices for buildings rose in the third quarter of 2017 an annual 3.8 per cent while those for civil engineer projects fell 4.6 per cent, resulting to an overall increase of 1.3 per cent.

In the second quarter, production in the construction sector rose 28 per cent while prices rose 0.3 per cent compared to April to June 2016