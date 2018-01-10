Saloon registrations up 29% in 2017

By Stelios Orphanides

Saloon car registrations rose last year 29 per cent to 36,067, the highest figure since 2009, mainly on increased registrations of second-hand cars, the statistical service said.

The number of brand new saloon registrations rose last year 5.2 per cent to 13,118, the highest since 2011, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The number of used saloon registrations rose 48 per cent to 22,949.

In December, the overall number of saloon registrations rose an annual 14 per cent to 2,618, with the number of registrations of new saloons falling 14 per cent to 715 and that of used ones rising 30 per cent to 1,903, Cystat said.