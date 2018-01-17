Company registrations up 0.9% in 2017 to post-crisis high

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of company registrations rose 0.9 per cent last year to 13,743, the highest figure since 2013, the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver said.

In December, company registrations, deemed an important indicator for the performance of the economy and in particular the business services sector, fell 4.6 per to 1,273, the department said in an emailed statement.

The number of applications for names rose last year 7.5 per cent to 29,050 and in December 4.1 per cent to 2,237 compared to the respective period a year before, the department said. The number of certified documents issued rose 4.6 per cent to 325,387 in 2017 and 3.1 per cent to 29,276 in December.

Lastly, the number of other documents submitted rose 6.8 per cent last year to 140,392 and 3.1 per cent to 14,124, the department said.