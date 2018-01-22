Judge gives government deadline extension to object to Browder

By Stelios Orphanides

The Nicosia District Court on Monday extended the government’s deadline to file an objection against the request of Hermitage Capital founder Bill Browder to submit a supplementary affidavit, a government lawyer said.

“The next hearing was set for February 12,” lawyer Theano Mavromoustaki, who represents Attorney-General Costas Clerides in the case, said in a telephone interview, hours after Monday’s hearing.

The government side objected in November to the request filed by Browder and his associate Ivan Cherkasov to issue an emergency injunction to force Cypriot authorities to ditch their cooperation with Russia in a probe against the two in an alleged tax evasion case.

Brower, the investor-turned-activist, considers the probe politically motivated after he lobbied for the imposition of sanctions by the US and other jurisdictions against companies and individuals involved in the death of Sergey Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer, eight years ago. Magnitsky reported to authorities the theft of $230m (€188m) in public funds and the police officers whom he implicated arrested him and had him tortured and deprived of medical treatment while he was in prison.

The Council of Europe asked its member states to ignore Russia’s requests related to Browder and to follow the example of the US. Interpol has repeatedly ignored Russia’s arrest warrants against Browder.

The Cypriot government suspended cooperation with Russia pending the outcome of Browder’s request, angering Moscow.