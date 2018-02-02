Revenue from tourism up 6.8% in November

By Stelios Orphanides

Revenue from tourism rose in November 6.8 per cent to €89.5m compared to the respective month of 2016, against an increase in arrivals of 16 per cent, the statistical service said.

In the first 11 months of 2017, tourist spending in Cyprus rose 12 per cent compared to January to November of 2016, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday. In January to November last year, arrivals rose 15 per cent.

During their stay in November, which tourists extended on average by 0.2 days to 9.7, they spent on average €618.67, 8.3 per cent less compared to November 2016, Cystat said in a separate statement.

Visitors form the UK, Cyprus’s largest source of incoming tourism, reduced their average stay by 0.7 days to 11.4 and their budgets 23 per cent to €645.98, Cystat said. Those from Russia, the second largest market, reduced their spending 8.4 per cent to €637.51 and extended their stay by 0.9 days to 9.6.