Number of registered unemployed drops in January

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of registered unemployed fell in January by 6,850 to 35,989 compared to the respective month of 2017 and by 6,792 to a seasonally adjusted 28,812, the statistical service said.

Compared to December 2017, the number of registered job seekers rose by 218 in January, Cystat said in a statement on its website.

The 16 per cent annual drop in the number of unemployed in January was mainly on a reduction by 1,546 in the number of those without a job in public administration, Cystat said. The number of unemployed in construction fell by 1,122, in trade by 1,109, in manufacturing by 618 and financial and insurance services by 556. The number of newcomers fell by 743.

Last month’s jobless number was the lowest for a January since 2011, when the figure was 28,914.