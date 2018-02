By Stelios Orphanides

The number of saloon registrations rose 21 per cent year-on-year in January, to 3,481, compared to the respective month of 2017, the statistical service said.

The increase in saloon registrations last month was on an annual 38 per cent increase in the registration of second-hand vehicles, to 2,259, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The increase more than offset a 1.8 per cent reduction in brand new car registrations to 1,222.