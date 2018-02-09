Company registrations up 13% in January, department says

By Stelios Orphanides

Company registrations in January rose by 13 per cent to 1,198 compared with the same month in 2017, the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver said on Friday.

The number of applications for company names rose by an annual 20 per cent last month to 2,591, the department said in an emailed statement.

The number of certified copies of documents issued rose by an annual 7.4 per cent to 28,072 while the submission of documents rose by 32 per cent to 14,846, it said.