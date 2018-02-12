Government workers up 1.1% in January

By Stelios Orphanides

The government employed 50,621 workers in January, an annual 1.1 per cent or 555 more than in 2017, the statistical service said.

The increase last month was on an 8 per cent annual increase in the number of casual workers to 14,895 which more than offset a 1.5 per cent drop in the number of permanent workers, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The number of civil servants rose 0.2 per cent in January to 17,155 compared to the respective month of 2017, Cystat said. The number of staff in education rose 1.2 per cent to 13,383 while that in the security forces rose 0.8 per cent to 12,535.

The number of hourly paid staffers rose 3.8 per cent last month to 7,548 compared to January 2017, Cystat said.

The number of government workers peaked in 2011 and gradually dropped over the following years on a general hiring freeze which expired after Cyprus completed its economic adjustment programme in 2016. It started rising again in the last months of 2016 when the government hired professional soldiers to offset the impact from the reduction of service time for conscripts.