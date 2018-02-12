Cyprus Business Mail
Browder’s Nicosia court case delayed to February 28

By Stelios Orphanides

The Nicosia District Court has delayed a scheduled February 12 hearing to the end of the month in the case of Hermitage Capital founder Bill Brower against Cyprus.

On February 28 the court will decide whether it will allow Browder and his associate Ivan Cherkasove to file a supplementary affidavit in response to the Attorney-general Costas Clerides’ decision to object to their request for an emergency injunction, said Christos Pourgourides, the Limassol-based lawyer who represents the investors.

Browder resorted to the court to stop Cypriot authorities from cooperating with Russia in a probe against them which they consider politically motivated and in response to his campaign for justice for Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Magnitsky died in a Russian prison, tortured and deprived of access to medical treatment after he exposed a $230m (€187m) tax theft nine years ago after the police officers he implicated arrested him.

    Not only does Browder not want to cooperate with the Russian authorities, but he is even trying to impose his will on Cyprus to follow suit. The guy still maintains, with a straight face, he has nothing to hide, and expects the rest of the world to back him up on that blindly & unconditionally, even though there is plenty of evidence he is not quite kosher, to put it mildly.