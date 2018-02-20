Harmonised inflation rate seen at 1.5% in January

By Stelios Orphanides

The harmonised consumer price index dropped 1.5 per cent year-on-year in January, as a drop in the prices in most categories of goods and services offset less affordable energy products, the statistical service said.

Prices for food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco fell an annual 3.6 per cent last month, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Those for non-energy products fell 2.5 per cent and services became marginally more affordable. Energy prices rose 0.6 per cent.