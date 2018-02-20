Tourist arrivals up 21% in January amid signs of Russian market cracks

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of tourist arrivals rose 21 per cent year-on-year last month, to 62,611, yet another all-time high for a January, defying a drop in the number of Russian tourists, the statistical service said.

The increase in arrivals was mainly on a 15 per cent annual rise of tourists from the UK, Cyprus’s largest market of incoming tourism, to 17,404, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Arrivals from Greece, Israel, and Germany rose 35 per cent, to 11,436, 57 per cent, to 8,240, and 10 per cent, to 2,431, offsetting a 21 per cent slump in arrivals from Russia, Cyprus’s second largest market.

In a separate statement, Cystat said that the number of residents of Cyprus who travelled abroad last month fell an annual 1.1 per cent, to 107,759.