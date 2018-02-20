Cyprus Business Mail
Tuesday, 20th February, 2018
You are at:»»Tourist arrivals up 21% in January amid signs of Russian market cracks

Tourist arrivals up 21% in January amid signs of Russian market cracks

1
By on ECONOMY

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of tourist arrivals rose 21 per cent year-on-year last month, to 62,611, yet another all-time high for a January, defying a drop in the number of Russian tourists, the statistical service said.

The increase in arrivals was mainly on a 15 per cent annual rise of tourists from the UK, Cyprus’s largest market of incoming tourism, to 17,404, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. Arrivals from Greece, Israel, and Germany rose 35 per cent, to 11,436, 57 per cent, to 8,240, and 10 per cent, to 2,431, offsetting a 21 per cent slump in arrivals from Russia, Cyprus’s second largest market.

In a separate statement, Cystat said that the number of residents of Cyprus who travelled abroad last month fell an annual 1.1 per cent, to 107,759.

Print FriendlyPrint Friendly
Share.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

Related Posts

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Hope they enjoyed the dust and rain.
    I hope that everything else made it a good trip for them. People work hard for their breaks.