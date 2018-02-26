Retail trade turnover up 5.2% in 2017

By Stelios Orphanides

The value of turnover in the retail trade rose last year 5.2 per cent, exceeding the rate at which the economy expanded as almost half of the loans in the banking system remain unserviced, the statistical service said.

In terms of volume, the retail trade companies saw their turnover increase 6.2 per cent in 2017, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The retail trade indicator rose last year to 96.4 units in terms of value which is 4.6 per cent below that of 2010 which is the basis for comparison, Cystat said. In terms of volume it was 0.7 per cent below that of 2010. The above data exclude motor vehicles.

Last year, the economy expanded 3.9 per cent according to Cystat’s February 14, flash estimate. Consumer prices fell last year 0.6 per cent.

In December, the value of retail trade turnover rose 3.1 per cent compared to the respective month of 2016, Cystat said citing a preliminary estimate. In terms of volume it rose also a preliminary 7.2 per cent.