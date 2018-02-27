Cyprus Business Mail
Bank deposits fall by €558m in January, central bank says

By Stelios Orphanides

The amount of deposits in Cypriot banks fell in January by €557.9m to €48.6bn in a month while total loans rose for a third consecutive month by €53m to €51.1bn, the central bank said.

The reduction in deposits was mainly on a €223.8m outflow compared to December from accounts belonging to other financial intermediaries, reducing their overall balance to €5.7bn, the Central Bank of Cyprus said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Non-financial corporations and households saw their balance fall by €156.6m and €151.7m to €11.1bn and €28.7bn respectively. Insurance corporations and pension funds saw their balance rise by €7.8m to €1.9bn while the general government’s deposits fell by €32.9m to over €1bn.

The increase in lending last month was mainly on €81m in fresh loans extended to non-financial firms raising their total loans to €20.7bn, the central bank added.

Total household credit fell by €16.8m to €21.6bn, as a €18.3m increase in consumer credit could only partly offset the reduction of housing loans and other lending to households by €29.8m and €5.3m respectively. Loans to other financial intermediaries and the general government fell by €7.5m and €4.3m to €8bn and €759.7m respectively.

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com.

  • Bob Ellis

    Everyone else has been laughing at our woeful economy for years, I think it is time for us to join in. With the IMF no longer backing the ECB/ESM etc with bailouts how will survive the next looming crisis. Will we try and sell ourselves to the Russians, Middle East or China ? none of whom are as stupid as Europe and their Euros. Maybe we could actually acknowledge our failings, change and move forwards. Lol, this is Cyprus, what am I thinking……

    • That’s racist you Greek basher ! 😉

  • Barry White

    The girls may have another overseas real estate deal in the works.

    • Stay calm, don’t panic we have a casino coming.

      • Barry White

        Some have said that we are already living in one.