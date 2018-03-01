Cyprus Business Mail
Thursday, 1st March, 2018
You are at:»»Browder’s lawyer pledges to prove Cypriot-Russian ‘love affair’

Browder’s lawyer pledges to prove Cypriot-Russian ‘love affair’

27
By on FEATURED, GENERAL

By Stelios Orphanides

Nicosia District Court is expected to decide by April 16 at the latest whether it will accept Bill Browder’s request to file a supplementary affidavit that aims to prove the Cypriot government is cooperating with that of Russia, his lawyer said.

Christos Pourgourides, Browder’s lawyer, told the court on Wednesday that ‘the Minister of Justice or the President of the Republic is engaged in a love affair with the Russians and wants to serve them for their own objectives,’ the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou, who has retained his position in the new cabinet, ‘should have rejected the Russians’ requests, taken seriously into account what other countries do, what the Council of Europe asked him to do, and evaluate the allegations of the Russians with disbelief,’ Pourgourides said according to CNA.

Browder, the founder of Hermitage Capital investment fund, secured a court order banning the Cypriot government from cooperating with Russia in a probe against him.

He has spearheaded a campaign for justice for lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died nine years ago died aged 37 in a Russian prison after he reported the theft of $230 million (€188m) in taxpayers’ money. The police officers Magnitsky implicated in the case arrested him, subjected him to torture and deprived him access to medical treatment.

Browder’s actions, which resulted in convincing several countries – including the US – to pass legislation targeting the individuals and corporations deemed responsible for Magnitky’s death, angered Russian president Vladimir Putin. In response, he launched a probe against Browder. The Council of Europe asked member states not to cooperate with Russia in this investigation against the former investor on the grounds that it is politically motivated. Interpol has repeatedly ignored Russian arrest warrants against Browder.

In October, Nicolaou suspended cooperation with Russia pending the outcome of Browder’s application, which further angered the Russian government days before President Nicos Anastasiades visited Moscow.

Pourgourides added that while his side has no evidence of Cyprus’s ‘love affair’ with Russia, ‘we will try to prove this conclusion with circumstantial evidence’.

Browder’s side wants the court’s permission to file a supplementary affidavit after Attorney-general Costas Clerides objected to the issue of the order.

“Institutions provide for when additional evidence is permitted and when not,” said Theano Mavromoustaki, a lawyer for the Republic who represents the AG in the case, in a telephone interview. “In this case, it is not permitted.”

On Wednesday, she told the court that it should reject Browder’s application for a supplementary affidavit, adding that it is not up to his US lawyer Jonathan Winer, who in September provided the initial affidavit on which Browder’s application is based, ‘to argue at the court on how it should apply Cypriot law’.

Cyprus, a member of the European Union since 2004, has close ties with Russia and hosts a large Russian community. Russian firms and investors are a major source of revenue for the Cypriot legal, accounting and financial service providers, many of which also include applicants for the citizenship-for-investment scheme among their clients, who mainly invest in real estate. Around a quarter of tourists visiting Cyprus come from Russia.

Print FriendlyPrint Friendly
Share.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

Related Posts

  • Wanderer

    Looks like Browder is about to be declared a criminal in Cyprus as well as he is in Russia. What will it be in Cyprus I wonder? Guilty of conspiring to manufacture the 2013 haircut, pillaging every Cypriots’ home and coercing major developers to get themselves enormous non-performing loans?

  • Mist

    1 supeona for a certain woman lawyer and the ” Dear Vlad” emails job done.

  • Disruptive

    This is not ‘love affair’, more ‘friends with benefits’…

  • Blue knee

    Why not, as long as we get something for our hard earned efforts because it’s a waste of time sucking up to the Brits or the yanks. Never thought much of Russia but hey… the world morphs.

    • Neroli

      Why do you want to suck up to anyone? And what hard earned efforts apart from selling passports?

      • almostbroke

        Plenty of practice ‘sucking up to Greece ‘ only now the poor Greeks haven’t a ‘pot to pee in ‘ so as always ‘Business is business ‘ , so move on to another ‘madam ‘ ie Russia !

        • Neroli

          Quite right A

    • Martin Standage

      sell your soul to the devil???

  • Unearned

    Its not a love affair. Its called ‘prostitution’!

    • ROC..

      No thats something that Turkey does with everyone, get it right

      • Neroli

        The article is about Cyprus and nothing on here about Turkey is there?

      • Mist

        Mos Graecorum?

    • Martin Standage

      Yes and practised by the leadership and his cronies in the political and economic establishment here

  • ROC..

    At the end of the day to all the Greek bashers that will come to have a good old moan bring it on, who really cares what a Turk/Anatolian thinks, they should be more worried as to how long the North going to be caged by the Turkey. if the ROC is coying up to Russian so be it,

    If it upsets the greek bashers lets have more of it. LOL

    • Mist

      Greek beds? Sorry wrong spelling of basha..

    • Neroli

      No ones ‘bashing’Greeks we don’t live in Greece. You say the same in every comment you make here! It’s very boring and childish

      • Evergreen

        True. Very correct actually.

      • ROC

        Well explain to me why you and the your gang, never seem to appear when an article come on CM in ref to something negative about Turkey or Turks, I monitored you and your gang of trolls, so spare me the charade your not that clever

    • Martin Standage

      If you really knew anything about Putins regime and had personal experience of it like I do, you would not make such frivolous and ignorant remarks!Every day when i see how the Cypriots are brown-nosing this evil criminal and his cronies it makes me sick,especially when they keep moaning about Turkey violating Cyprus rights etcetc!

      • Neroli

        Thought the EU countries still had sanction agains Russia, does this not come into it?

      • ROC

        And you tell me who does not suck up to the superpowers? Turkey? they are the biggest whores in the region when it comes to sucking up,what the hell you except small countries to do , when your constantly being bullied?

  • Mist

    Typo.

  • Evergreen

    It does ‘nt surprise me.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Is a love affair not allowed? Isn’t the world of business & diplomacy all about building love affairs?

    • Neroli

      What about eu sanctions?

      • Martin Standage

        exactly!!!

  • John Aziz Kent Kent

    The Cyprus Repuplidc and Presıdent Anastasiades are well knowing good frıends ofRussıa and that ıs theır own affair ıt goes to show that
    Mr Anastasiades and the Greek Cyprıots could one day start to love their Neıghbours(TURKEY AND THE TURKISH CYPRIOTS ) It will save every
    Cyprıot Greek and Turkısh a lot of troubles and a better future . We ın the
    North really would lıke to feel and see that we can work play and
    İf the Church allows ıt even marry wıth each othe as other especıally mıxed countrıes do that ınstead of tryıng to fınd ways how to weaken
    Turkey and seperate the Turkısh Cypriots from the only country who saved all of US Greek and Turkısh Cyprıots escapıng the murderous Samson and the Junta ofGreece .(NOW LET US ALL FORGET AND FORGIVE THE HOORIBLE PAST) And work towards GREECE TURKEY theCYPRIOTS Greeks and Turkısh becomıng frıends and fınd a based on TRUTH faır and equal SOLUTION so that we and the regıon can all fınd peace and love for our people other wıse even wıth or wıth out any
    SOLUTION we stıll have to lıve near each other no body or any country ıs Movıng or goıng away from thıs regıon