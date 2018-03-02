Cyprus Business Mail
Friday, 2nd March, 2018
You are at:»»Government spokesman says full employment likely matter of time

Government spokesman says full employment likely matter of time

5
By on ECONOMY

By Stelios Orphanides

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that the ongoing improvement in economic conditions in Cyprus has allowed the jobless rate to drop below the psychological number of 10 per cent bringing full employment within reach.

“The continuous increase in employment and the subsequent reduction of unemployment shows that the Cypriot economy’s growth is not circumstantial but the outcome of a new strategic direction which we have to widen and deepen,” Prodromou, who also has a degree in economics said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Prodromou added that the rate of Cyprus’s unemployment reduction is the highest recorded by Eurostat, which in turn makes full employment conditions in a few years, a target set by President Nicos Anastasiades, achievable.

Cyprus’s unemployment rate fell to 9.8 per cent in January compared to 12.6 per cent a year before and a peak of 16.8 per cent during the crisis years.

Print FriendlyPrint Friendly
Share.

About Author

Stelios Orphanides is a journalist at CyprusBusinessMail.com. To contact Stelios Orphanides: [email protected]

Related Posts

  • SuzieQ

    Well, I don’t have a degree in economics like the respected politician, but always understood that no nation could ever achieve full employment, as there will always be those in society who are unemployable, because of a number of personal circumstances. Have I been misinformed or is Cyprus a special case?

    • GSP

      There are hundreds of unemployable people in Cyprus. They are all in the civil service and government.

      • Eve Frangoudis

        Disgusting all chiefs no Indians!

    • Eve Frangoudis

      Yes they take turns half work and half don’t! Like the government!

  • John Rose

    A lot of people have left Cyprus, this is why the unemployment rate has dropped. I have never seen so many staff wanted signs/adverts in my 11yrs here