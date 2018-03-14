Company registrations up 25% in February

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of company registrations, an indicator of the performance of the business services sector, rose in February 25 per cent to 1,207 compared to the respective month of 2017, the Department of the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver said.

In the first two months of the year, the number of company registrations went up 19 per cent to 2,405 compared to the respective period last year, the department said.

Applications for company names went up an annual 33 per cent last month to 2,720 and 26 per cent to 5,312 in January to February, it said. The submission of other documents rose 11 per cent to 11,273 and 23 per cent to 26,197 respectively.

Lastly, the number of certified copies issued rose an annual 8.7 per cent to 26,834 last month and 8.1 per cent to 54,930 in the first two months of the year, the department said.