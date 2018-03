By Stelios Orphanides

Cyprus’s economic output increased last year 3.9 per cent compared to 2016, which is the highest since 2008, the statistical service said.

In nominal terms, the economy expanded 5.5 per cent, to €19.2bn, which is almost €1bn higher compared to that of 2016, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Cystat also revised the 2016 growth rate from 3 per cent to 3.4 per cent.