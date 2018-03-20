Maria Efimova surrenders in Athens, sources say (Update-2)

(Updates with MEP comment in tenth paragraph and more background)

By Stelios Orphanides

Maria Efimova, the information source for slain Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, surrendered to Greek police on Monday, two sources said.

Efimova, against whom Cypriot authorities issued a European arrest warrant last year after a complaint filed by a former employer, walked to a police station at Syntagma Square, at the centre of Athens, one of the sources said.

The whistle-blower who had worked for Malta’s Pilatus Bank, the lender which facilitated the transfer of funds to Egrant Inc., a Panamanian company belonging to Michelle Muscat, the wife of Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, denied any wrongdoing and said she had fears for her safety. The complaint filed against her, was an attempt to discredit her in public, she said in a January interview.

Caruana Galizia, who reported on the case lost her life in a car-bomb on October 16.

Police in Cyprus were not immediately available for comment.

A state attorney is expected to decide today as to her fate, one of the sources said.

Greece’s news site tvxs.gr reported that before surrendering to Greek police, Efimova, a Russian national, was living together with her Cypriot husband and two children in Crete.

The Greek news site said she took the decision to surrender after the media, mainly in Britain, sought to link her case to the recent row between the UK and Russia over the Salisbury toxic attack that left former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in critical condition.

David Casa, the Maltese member of the European Parliament asked Greek authorities to protect Efimova.

“We are calling on the Greek authorities to do everything within their power to ensure the protection of whistle-blower Maria Efimova and her family,” he said in a comment on his Facebook account.

Caruana Galizia had reported six months before she was killed that Egrant had received money transfers from an account belonging to a daughter of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev. Aliyev has ruled the Caucasus country for the last 15 years. The revelations unleashed a political storm in Malta in April, ahead of the general elections which Muscat ultimately won.

Efimova had previously worked for the Russian-owned and Limassol-based company I.D.F. Fragrance Distribution Ltd before leaving Cyprus four years ago. In an interview in January, she said that she was informed that she was likely to face arrest upon her return to Cyprus –where she wants to settle with her family.

In May, Caruana Galizia wrote in her blog called “Running Commentary” that the Maltese ruling party had likened the Efimova, named in that entry as “Mrs AB,” to a Russian spy.

“So today she’s a Bond girl, a Russian spy, somebody who (sic) Vladimir Putin personally planted at Pilatus Bank in January 2016, when the world did not know about Egrant Inc – the story broke in the Panama Papers the following April – so that he could exact his revenge on Joseph Muscat for refusing to refuel his warships the following November, almost a year later,” the murdered journalist wrote on May 24 last year.

Efimova was the target of slanderous press reports in Cyprus, which prompted criticism from members of the European Parliament. Some Cypriot media reported without corroborating that she was a suspect for the journalist’s death or that she engaged in irregularities at a previous position she held at another company.

In January, Efimova applied for asylum in an unspecified European Union member state.

Greece’s Kathimerini reported that Malta issued a second arrest warrant against Efimova for forgery. No details were given.