Government to address Co-op depositor concerns with decisive move

By Stelios Orphanides

Finance minister Harris Georgiades said that the government intends to take action to reassure Cyprus Co-operative Bank depositors who fear they could suffer losses in a possible bail-in, as the lender enters negotiations with investors.

“The state has the financial capacity and political will and is at the stage of carrying out additional moves in the next days that will safeguard depositors in a definitive and irrevocable way,” he told state radio CyBC. “A decisive step is imminent which will have both symbolism and substance. Even those concerned that something might go wrong will see that the state is showing the way”.

“I am talking about tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, about a step that will run parallel” to the current procedure which could lead to the acquisition of the entire bank by an investor, the minister said.

The Cyprus Cooperative Bank, which struggles with a €6.5bn mountain of non-performing loans, roughly half of its loan portfolio, received €1.7bn in taxpayers’ money in the form of two successive capital injections in 2014 and 2015.

The bank, the result of a merger of hundreds of savings banks scattered across the island is facing the prospect of further increasing its provisions for loan impairments which could wipe out much of its remaining equity.

An expression of interest procedure completed on Thursday showed that there is interest from at least two strategic investors to buy out the lender and two or more financial investors to acquire a stake or assets. In September, the bank had almost €12bn in customer deposits.

“There is no concern for any deposit, provided that things proceed the way planned. It is a controlled (and) credible procedure which aims at securing depositors”.

“Things will change as other things changed in our country over the past years,” he said. “But every time we dared to take a step towards change, the impact was positive”.