Consumer prices fall 0.1% in April

By Stelios Orphanides

Consumer prices fell on average 0.1 per cent last month compared to the respective month of 2017, as cheaper products more than offset the impact of more expensive fuel and services, the statistical service said.

In January to April, the annual inflation rate was minus 0.4 per cent, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

In April, electricity prices fell 5.5 per cent compared to the respective month of 2017, Cystat said. Prices for agricultural and industrial products excluding fuel fell 1.1 per cent and 1.2 per cent respectively and water prices fell 2.8 per cent. On the other hand, fuel prices rose 1.5 per cent while those for services rose 1.3 per cent.