April jobless number drops to seven-year low

By Stelios Orphanides

The number of registered unemployed fell in April by 5,713, to 24,903, in a month, which is the lowest since October 2010, the statistical service said.

The number of job seekers registered with the district labour offices fell to a seasonally adjusted 27,404 last month, which is 603 less compared to March, Cystat said in a statement on its website on Friday. It is, in addition, the lowest seasonally adjusted figure since April 2011.

Last month, the number of registered jobless fell an annual 24 per cent, or 7,901, mainly on a 1,425 reduction in the trade sector, Cystat said. The number of unemployed in the hospitality industry fell by 1,253, in public administration by 1,033, in construction by 1,023, in manufacturing by 669, and in financial services by 375. The number of jobless newcomers fell by 777.