With NPL laws in place, Georgiades ready to resign over Co-op

By Stelios Orphanides

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said that he offered President Nicos Anastasiades his resignation days ago after opposition politicians asked for the assumption of the political responsibility for the Co-op’s failure.

“I am ready to leave my post to facilitate the government’s work,” Georgiades said in an interview to state-radio CyBC on Monday, a day after the Cypriot parliament approved the extension of government guarantees to Hellenic Bank and a bundle of draft laws to speed up foreclosures.

“The President (already) replied to me, but I will not convey the content of the conversation,” Georgiades said. “It is up to the President to decide, not the opposition”.

Diko, which on Sunday helped Disy form a majority in parliament to pass the new legislation and approve the issue of government guarantees to Hellenic Bank, was one of the political forces that demanded resignations following the agreement of state-owned Co-op with Hellenic which provided for the transfer of its operations to the latter. On Tuesday, the board of directors of the Co-op quit.

The guarantees, part of Hellenic Bank’s agreement with the Cyprus Co-operative Bank to acquire the latter’s operations, will allow the completion of the deal while the laws are a condition set by the European Commission’s competition watchdog to approve the agreement.

“The decisions that were ratified yesterday by parliament not only cause no problem but will liberate the economy from the last remaining problems of the crisis,” said Georgiades, who faced criticism in the past over the appointment of his friend Nicholas Hadjiyiannis as chief executive officer of the bank, which taxpayers recapitalised in 2014 and 2015 with almost €1.7bn.

“Our banking sector is definitely stabilised,” the finance minister continued adding that depositors were now “fully guaranteed”.

On Sunday parliament passed in an extraordinary plenary session a bill which provides for the fragmentation of a mortgage to cover several other lesser loan agreements so that no loans remain unsecured when the collateral becomes property of the buyer of a loan.

Another law passed exempts the buyer of a loan from transfer fees resulting from the transfer of collateral and regulates several other aspects including the transfer of rights and obligations, priorities, the continuation of lawsuits and the storage of documents.

Other bills expand the coverage of the insolvency legislation, increase the reward of insolvency consultants in case of successful mediation, encourage corporate debt restructuring and introduce the securitisation of loans.

The parliament also rejected amendments to the above bills proposed by opposition parties and passed two bills proposed by the chairman of Disy Averof Neofytou.

The first bill provides that the revocation of a cooperative bank’s licence will not immediately result to its resolution, leaving it to the discretion of the Central Bank of Cyprus to seek a relevant court order. The second allows the Cyprus Cooperative Bank to manage assets in its possession to secure liquidity.

The two bills will allow the legacy Cyprus Cooperative Bank to operate as a bad bank following the completion of the agreement with Hellenic which provides for the transfer of €4.6bn in performing loans, €4.1bn in government bonds, €1.6bn in cash, €9.7bn in customer deposits and other current liabilities and assets.