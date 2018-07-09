Co-op investigators sworn in

By Stelios Orphanides

The three-member committee tasked with investigating the failure of the cooperative banking sector was sworn in, the Cyprus New Agency (CNA) reported on Monday.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides, who handpicked the members of the committee, asked its members to carry out a complete, documented and objective investigation which will lead to the issue of a report with conclusions that will analyse and explain what happened at the Co-op, which will help avoid similar phenomena in the future, CNA reported.

The members of the body are former Supreme Court judge Georgios Arestis, economist and former banker Georgios Charalambous and Georgios Georgiou, also a former banker.