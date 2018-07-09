Cyprus Business Mail
Monday, 9th July, 2018
Co-op investigators sworn in

By Stelios Orphanides

The three-member committee tasked with investigating the failure of the cooperative banking sector was sworn in, the Cyprus New Agency (CNA) reported on Monday.

Attorney-general Costas Clerides, who handpicked the members of the committee, asked its members to carry out a complete, documented and objective investigation which will lead to the issue of a report with conclusions that will analyse and explain what happened at the Co-op, which will help avoid similar phenomena in the future, CNA reported.

The members of the body are former Supreme Court judge Georgios Arestis, economist and former banker Georgios Charalambous and Georgios Georgiou, also a former banker.

  • Frustrated

    A classic case of bankers, aka gamekeepers, being appointed to oversee and report on the antics of fellow bankers aka poachers.

    The outcome of their deliberations will result in absolutely no criminal charges being brought. In any case, the money’s gone.

    • Evergreen

      True.

  • John Henry

    Hand picked by the AG. Well that says it all given his record for putting shysters away. Now, if you need a domestic employee deported without trial, the AG’s your man. The AG; no small job is too big for him.

  • Bob Ellis

    The three stooges. This should be hilarious. Their collective conclusion will be an unavoidable unforseeable minor mishap brought on by foreigners and the international markets. Case closed.

  • Gui Jun An

    The longer these audaciously burlesque theatricals continue, the more ridiculous they become.